EU defense chief urges stronger response to 'Russian hybrid attacks'

European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius attends the weekly meeting of the College of Commissioners in Brussels, Belgium, 30 September 2026. (EPA Photo)

The EU must strengthen its response to "hybrid attacks" attributed to Russia, European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius said Wednesday.

"If we are hit by Russian hybrid attacks, our answers should be as painful as that attack," Kubilius told Euronews during its Defense and Space summit. "How can that pain be created? It's up to us."

Kubilius said Europe should develop a stronger response to a hybrid war.

"If we are facing hybrid war against us, we need to have hybrid defense," he said.

Kubilius said Russian President Vladimir Putin was seeking to influence European public opinion by "occupying the hearts and the minds of people."

He urged greater communication between the sides and said the nuclear risk should not be ignored.

Kubilius, however, argued that diplomatic efforts had so far failed to produce an outcome and could undermine Ukraine.

"Russians are standing with their position very clear: Ukraine needs to surrender -- that is their diplomacy position," he said.

"Putin needs to understand that in the end he won't achieve anything with this war," he said, indicating that Putin should "feel that war is coming to Russia itself."

Kubilius also warned that opening a diplomatic track with Russia could encourage additional escalation and increase risks to European security.

"So, in my view, that doesn't lead to anywhere which could make both Ukraine and the whole of Europe safe," he said. "And that would be a victory for Putin, and we can expect what would come next."

Estonia accused the Kremlin earlier this week of orchestrating an arson attack on a drone manufacturer supplying Ukraine.

Germany also attributed an attempted drone attack earlier this month on Ukrainian cargo planes at Leipzig/Halle Airport to Moscow.