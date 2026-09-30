Modi, Trump discuss India-US trade, defense, energy ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed India-US trade, defense and energy ties during a phone call with US President Donald Trump.

Modi wrote on US social media company X that he had a "productive conversation" with Trump.

"We reviewed our bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas," Modi said, adding that they agreed to maintain "close engagement to take our comprehensive global strategic partnership forward."

The call came days after the US enacted the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which allows the US president to impose targeted tariffs of up to 100% on imported goods from countries that buy the vast majority of Russian oil or gas and enable Russian sanctions evasion. New Delhi has raised concerns with Washington over the law.

Modi also said they "exchanged views on regional and international issues, including ongoing efforts to advance global peace and security."

The talks came as India's trade minister began a visit to the US for negotiations with American officials.

The US and India announced in February that they had reached terms on an interim framework deal aimed at resolving a bilateral trade dispute. Tensions had escalated last year over 50% tariffs imposed on Indian goods by the Trump administration, partly over India's continued purchases of Russian oil amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Bilateral trade between the two countries, which maintain a comprehensive global strategic partnership, totaled around $149.4 billion in 2025, according to officials.