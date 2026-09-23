EU seeks more investment, stronger partnership with Syria: Commission president

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she met Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly and that the EU aims to mobilize more investment in Syria.

"The EU remains a reliable partner for a peaceful, stable and inclusive transition in Syria, free from harmful foreign interference," von der Leyen said on US social media company X.

She said the bloc was working on Syria's reconstruction and recovery, as well as the safe and voluntary return of refugees.

"As next steps, we aim to mobilise more investment and upgrade our partnership," she added.

During a visit to Damascus in January, von der Leyen announced a new framework for EU-Syria cooperation and financial support of about €620 million ($705 million) for 2026 and 2027, covering humanitarian aid, early recovery and bilateral assistance.