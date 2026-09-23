EU Council chief urges immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, calls for pressure on Russia

European Council President Antonio Costa called Wednesday for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and urged the international community to use its influence on Russia to help end the war.

"The only way forward is diplomacy and an immediate ceasefire," Costa told a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

He said peace efforts had yet to produce a breakthrough but that diplomatic efforts must continue. Any settlement, he added, must respect Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and right to choose its future, and provide credible security guarantees.

Costa accused Russia of escalating the conflict through attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and threats to the security of EU member states.

"It is unacceptable that Russia has been threatening the security of European Union member states, repeatedly in the past 12 months. This is a dangerous escalation," he said.

He also warned that Russian strikes on the port of Odesa had affected global food security, with particularly severe consequences for African countries.

Costa said Russia had failed to occupy Ukraine, bring about a change of government in Kyiv or weaken Europe's determination to support Ukraine.

"I ask you to use all your influence on Russia so that by the time of our meeting next year we have finally achieved a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and in Europe," he said.





