EU lawmakers set strict conditions for lowering tariffs on US goods

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) on Thursday adopted their position on two proposals aimed at implementing tariff measures under the EU-US Turnberry trade deal, setting strict conditions before lowering duties on American products.

The proposals, if approved by EU member states, would eliminate most tariffs on US industrial goods and grant preferential access to a range of seafood and agricultural products, in line with commitments made in summer 2025 between the two blocs, according to a statement.

MEPs introduced several safeguards, however, to ensure compliance from Washington.

A strengthened suspension clause would allow the European Commission to halt tariff preferences if the US imposes additional duties exceeding the agreed 15% ceiling or introduces new tariffs on EU goods. The clause could also be triggered in cases of discrimination against EU businesses, threats to member states' territorial integrity, or economic coercion.

Lawmakers also added a "sunrise clause," making the tariff reductions conditional on full US compliance. This includes lowering tariffs on EU products containing less than 50% steel and aluminum to a maximum of 15%. For goods with higher steel and aluminum content, EU tariff preferences on US exports in those sectors would cease after six months unless Washington meets the same threshold.

A "sunset clause" was also agreed upon, setting the regulation's expiry date at March 31, 2028, with any extension requiring a new legislative proposal backed by a comprehensive impact assessment.

Rounding out the safeguards, a separate mechanism would allow the European Commission to temporarily suspend tariff reductions if a surge in US imports, such as a 10% increase in a specific product category, risks harming EU industries.

"MEPs will only be able to sign up to the trade terms of the deal if the regulation contains very strong and clear safeguards, and only after the US has fully respected the terms of the deal," said Bernd Lange, the parliament's rapporteur on the file.

The European Parliament approved the measures with clear majorities and is now set to enter negotiations with EU member states on the final legislation.





