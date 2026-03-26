Hezbollah launches 600 projectiles in 24 hours: Israeli media

Israeli media reported Thursday that Hezbollah launched about 600 rockets, drones and mortar rounds over the past 24 hours, most of them targeting Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.

According to Channel 24, the projectiles were fired toward Israeli territory and troops operating in southern Lebanon.

"More than half of the launches were directed at Israeli forces," the channel said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Wednesday that Hezbollah has launched more than 3,500 rockets, shells and drones toward Israel since the current conflict began early this month.

Earlier Thursday, the Israeli military said a soldier was killed in combat in southern Lebanon, where hostilities have escalated since March 2.

According to military figures, three Israeli soldiers have so far been killed in southern Lebanon.

In a separate statement, the Israeli military said Golani Brigade forces continued "focused ground operations" to expand what it described as a "forward security zone" in southern Lebanon.

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by the Hezbollah group on March 2.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,094 people have been killed and 3,119 injured in Israeli attacks since then.

The current escalation came amid a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran which has killed more than 1,340 people since Feb. 28. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, US bases and Gulf countries.