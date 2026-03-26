Trump says NATO has done ‘absolutely nothing’ on Iran

The US' NATO allies have done "absolutely nothing" to help with the "lunatic nation, now militarily decimated," of Iran, said US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

"The U.S.A. needs nothing from NATO, but 'never forget' this very important point in time," Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

In recent days, Trump has urged both allies and rivals, including China, to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, a vital trade route, as disruptions there have driven up global oil prices.

A number of European countries declined, saying the Iran conflict was a war started by Trump without consulting with US allies.

Trump previously reiterated that the US does not need NATO, calling the alliance's stance a "very foolish mistake." He said he is not currently planning to withdraw from the alliance but suggested it is an option worth considering.

Trump has long denigrated NATO, and during his first term -- according to multiple White House accounts -- he openly considered withdrawing from the postwar Western alliance.



