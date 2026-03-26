Belgium urges stricter EU vaping rules

Belgium's health minister, Frank Vandenbroucke, on Wednesday urged the European Union to tighten regulations on vaping, warning of growing health risks and rising use among young people.

Speaking to Belga during a visit by EU Commissioner Michael McGrath to Sciensano in Brussels, Vandenbroucke described vaping as an "epidemic" and accused the industry of targeting youth.

He said e-cigarettes contain "thousands of ingredients," including metals and chemical compounds formed when heated, which may pose health risks.

Vandenbroucke called for stricter EU-wide controls on substances used in vapes and a ban on disposable e-cigarettes across the bloc, noting such a ban is already in place in Belgium. He also urged limits on flavors, similar to rules in the Netherlands allowing only tobacco flavor.

McGrath said the scale of the problem is significant and called for stronger cooperation across Europe. After observing laboratory tests at Sciensano, he said the EU should better use existing research and improve coordination among national authorities.

The European Commission is expected to propose updated market surveillance rules later this year.





