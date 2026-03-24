EU calls Nigeria a regional bulwark against terrorism

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Monday called Nigeria a regional "bulwark" against terrorism, affirming the EU's commitment to partnerships across West Africa.

"Extremist groups like Boko Haram pose not only a threat to Nigeria, but also to the region. Nigeria is a bulwark in the fight against terrorism, and Europe stands shoulder to shoulder with Nigeria," Kallas told a joint press conference with Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar in Abuja, after co-chairing the Nigeria-EU Ministerial Dialogue.

"As Africa's most populous nation and economic engine, you are a political heavyweight and also a regional anchor. Nigeria's stability is crucial for the entire region," she added.

Kallas said West Africa faces serious threats from coups, cross-border terrorism in the Sahel, and humanitarian crises across the region.

"That is why the EU remains firmly committed to its partnership with ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States)," she said.

She highlighted the EU's support for ECOWAS in promoting regional stability, pointing to the future of the bloc's standby force.

During her first-ever visit to Nigeria, Kallas said EU-Nigeria cooperation has grown steadily in trade, investment, and green and digital projects, and highlighted progress on the EU-Nigeria Readmission Agreement on migration.





