EU must prepare for future Russia dialogue, but not now: EU Council

The EU should be ready to engage with Russia in the future, but the timing is not right, European Council President Antonio Costa said on Tuesday, emphasizing that the bloc's current focus remains on supporting Ukraine and sustaining pressure on Moscow.

In an interview with the European Newsroom cited by Belga, Costa said any eventual dialogue with Russia must focus on European security and a just peace in Ukraine, rather than energy issues.

"For the time being, our main contribution is to increase economic pressure on Russia," he said, adding that the EU will continue supporting Ukraine "with all available means."

Costa also reiterated the EU's commitment to reducing its dependence on Russian energy and confirmed that no energy-related negotiations with Moscow are underway.

His remarks followed comments over the weekend from Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, who suggested Europe should eventually normalize relations with Russia while strengthening military capabilities and border defenses.

De Wever faced criticism both domestically and internationally. He defended his stance, saying normalization could only occur after a peace agreement acceptable to Ukraine and the EU.

Costa additionally addressed tensions between Ukraine and Hungary over blocked EU financial assistance tied to the Druzhba oil pipeline. While emphasizing the importance of restoring the pipeline, he condemned any intimidation of EU leaders and called for a swift resolution.

Ukraine halted deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline after a Jan. 27 incident blamed on Russia. Hungary and Slovakia have accused Ukraine of intentionally blocking shipments to gain political leverage and have since suspended diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine in response.