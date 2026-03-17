EU foreign policy chief slams US decision on Russian oil, urges tougher European sanctions

The United States' recent decision to ease sanctions on Russian oil could not have come at a worse time for Ukraine, the EU foreign policy chief said Tuesday, urging Europe to impose tougher measures against Moscow.

"We are living in these very, very turbulent times, and there is clearly a connection between Russia's illegal war against Ukraine and what is going on in the Middle East," Kaja Kallas addresses lawmakers at the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs.

"Both are products of the erosion of international law without accountability, judicial or political," she added.

Kallas argued Russia stands to profit from higher energy prices and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, allowing it to prolong its war in Ukraine.

"The decision of the United States to relieve sanctions on Russian oil could not have come at a worse time for Ukraine. Europe must mitigate Russia's increased energy profits by upping our own pressure through sanctions and also breaking Moscow's shadow fleet," Kallas said.

She criticized the EU's delays in finalizing the 20th sanctions package and a support loan for Ukraine, adding that the inability to move forward with these measures is "putting the security of the European Union at risk."

Kallas emphasized that Europe must combine diplomatic efforts with strong economic measures, working with international partners to contain both the crisis in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East.

"What also sets Europe apart from others are our values, and in the face of this brutish power politics, Europe has no need to distinguish between values and interests, because I really, truly feel that our values are our interests," she said.