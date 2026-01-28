EU signals possible further measures after OPCW report on Syria chemical attack

The EU on Wednesday said it is ready to consider additional restrictive measures following a report by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) that linked the Bashar Assad forces in Syria to a chemical weapons attack in 2016.

In a statement issued by EU Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni, the bloc said the OPCW report, released on January 20, found "reasonable grounds to believe" that a military helicopter dropped a cylinder containing chlorine gas on the town of Kafr Zeita on Oct. 1, 2016. The attack injured 35 identified individuals and affected dozens more.

"The European Union strongly condemns the use of chemical weapons by anyone-be it a State or a non-State actor-anywhere, at any time and under any circumstances," he said, adding the use of chemical weapons by any actor, under any circumstances, constitutes a serious violation of international law and may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Brussels welcomed the cooperation of Syria's transitional authorities with the investigation and praised the OPCW Investigation and Identification Team for its "professional and independent work," describing it as an "important" contribution to efforts to end impunity for chemical weapons use.

"We stay committed to supporting the OPCW politically and financially with a view to ensuring full accountability for those responsible for these heinous crimes in Syria and beyond," El Anouni said.

Noting that the bloc has imposed restrictive measures on Bashar Assad regime officials and scientists for their role in the development and use of chemical weapons, he said: "In light of the new report, the European Union is ready to consider introducing further measures as appropriate."

He concluded by expressing bloc's "full confidence" in the objectivity, impartiality and independence of the organization.



