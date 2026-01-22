EU leaders to discuss US plans for Greenland at summit

European Union leaders are due to meet on Thursday in Brussels to try to find a joint response to US President Donald Trump over his aspirations for Greenland.



He was due to impose an additional 10% tariff on goods from several European allies from February 1 but changed his mind on Wednesday.



Trump had said eight European countries would face higher tariffs until the United States secures what he described as the "complete and total purchase" of Danish-administered Greenland. On Wednesday, Trump said he would not use force and dropped his tariff threat as he mooted a unspecified NATO deal over the Arctic island.



Ahead of the summit, several officials emphasized that the EU was trying to resolve the situation and that the bloc would only consider applying countermeasures if the threatened tariffs were imposed.



The roller-coaster week with Trump means transatlantic relations are "at a crossroads," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said ahead of the summit.



"Europe prefers dialogue and solutions but we are fully prepared to act, if necessary, with unity, urgency and determination."



