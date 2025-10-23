EU adopts new sanctions on Russia, targets banks in China, India

The European Union has passed its latest package of sanctions on Russia, the bloc's foreign policy chief announced on Thursday.

"We just adopted our 19th sanctions package. It targets Russian banks, crypto exchanges, entities in India and China, among others," Kaja Kallas wrote on the US social media company X.

The EU is also curbing Russian diplomats' movements "to counter the attempts of destabilization," she added.

"It is increasingly harder for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to fund this war," Kallas added about the Ukraine war, which is set to mark its fourth anniversary early next year.