15 countries condemn 'in strongest terms' Israel’s approval of draft laws on West Bank

Fifteen countries, including Türkiye, along with the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), condemned Israel's approval of draft laws imposing so-called "Israeli sovereignty" over the West Bank "in the strongest terms" in a joint statement.

A joint written statement was released by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Djibouti, Oman, Gambia, Palestine, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, Malaysia, Egypt, Nigeria, the Arab League, and the OIC regarding Israel's approval of two draft laws imposing its so-called "sovereignty" over the occupied West Bank and its illegal colonial settlements.

"The Israeli Parliament's approval of two draft laws aimed at imposing so-called 'Israeli sovereignty' over the occupied West Bank and Israel's illegal colonial settlements is strongly condemned as a clear violation of international law, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which condemns all Israeli measures changing the demographic structure, character, and status of the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, since 1967.

"It also violates the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which confirms the illegality of Israel's occupation and invalidates settlement construction and annexation measures in the West Bank. The parties reaffirm once again that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territories," the statement noted.

The joint statement welcomed the advisory opinion issued on Wednesday by the ICJ on Legal Consequences of the Construction of a Wall in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel's Related Obligations.

"With this advisory opinion, the Court reaffirmed Israel's obligation under international humanitarian law to ensure the provision of basic needs for people living in the occupied Palestinian territories, including Gaza, and to facilitate humanitarian aid efforts, especially those led by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and other UN bodies," it further said.

The statement underlined that the ICJ reminded Israel of its obligation to respect the prohibition against using starvation as a method of warfare, considering Israel's restrictions on aid to Gaza.

It also reiterated the court's reaffirmation of the prohibition of forced displacement and deportation, including imposing unlivable conditions.

The ICJ reaffirmed the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state, while recalling that Israel's territorial claims over East Jerusalem have been declared "null and void" by the UN Security Council.

The statement also noted the Israeli draft "Law on Halting UNRWA Activities in Israeli State Lands," which aims to include East Jerusalem.

It warned against Israel's continuation of unilateral and illegal policies and practices and called on the international community to take up its legal and moral responsibilities to compel Israel to halt its dangerous escalation and unlawful actions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Finally, the joint statement underlined that supporting the Palestinian people's legitimate right to establish an independent and sovereign state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the only way to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the region, as well as ensuring security and stability.