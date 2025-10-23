US secretary of state meets Israeli premier to discuss Gaza ceasefire

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Israel, 23 October 2025. (EPA Photo)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to discuss the implementation of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Jerusalem, Netanyahu described his meeting with Rubio as part of a "circle of trust and partnership" with Washington.

"We still have security challenges, but I think that we can work together, and by working together, both address the challenges and seize the opportunities and plenty of both," he said.

Rubio said the US administration remained committed to turning recent progress into "bigger achievements that lie ahead."

He said the US felt "very positive and confident" about the direction of the ongoing efforts, adding that his visit, and those of Vice President JD Vance and US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, underscored that "this is a top priority" for President Donald Trump.

Rubio's visit came shortly after Vance concluded a 3-day visit to Israel during which he held talks with Netanyahu and senior officials.

The US State Department said the top diplomat will help "to support the successful implementation of President Trump's comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza."

The first phase of Trump's 20-point Gaza ceasefire deal was reached on Oct. 10.

Phase one includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed over 68,200 people and injured more than 170,300, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.