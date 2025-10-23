San Francisco mayor says Trump called off plans for federal deployment in city

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said Thursday that President Donald Trump has decided against deploying federal forces to the city in California.

"Late last night, I received a phone call from the President of the United States," Lurie wrote on US social media company X.

"We appreciate that the president understands that we are the global hub for technology, and when San Francisco is strong, our country is strong. In that conversation, the president told me clearly that he was calling off any plans for a federal deployment in San Francisco," he wrote.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem "reaffirmed that direction" in a separate call Thursday morning, Lurie added.

His remarks came after reports said the Trump administration is preparing to send more than 100 federal agents to the San Francisco Bay Area for a large-scale immigration enforcement operation.

'WE WILL NOT SURGE SAN FRANCISCO ON SATURDAY'



Trump said he "will not surge San Francisco on Saturday," citing his conversation with Lurie and assurances that the city is making progress in addressing crime.

"The Federal Government was preparing to 'surge' San Francisco, California, on Saturday, but friends of mine who live in the area called last night to ask me not to go forward with the surge in that the Mayor, Daniel Lurie, was making substantial progress," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"I spoke to Mayor Lurie last night and he asked, very nicely, that I give him a chance to see if he can turn it around," he added.

Trump said he told Lurie that he believed federal intervention would be a "faster, stronger, and safer" way to remove "criminals that the law does not permit him to remove," but agreed to wait and see how the city performs.

On Oct. 16, Trump suggested that San Francisco could be his next target in his federal crackdown on crime.

Trump has so far deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles and Washington, DC, and is in the works of doing it in Memphis, Tennessee. He sent hundreds of US Marines to Los Angeles in June to quell unrest caused by his immigration crackdown.