Türkiye says progress made on Eurofighter deal with UK, signals readiness for Gaza Task Force

Türkiye's Defense Ministry said on Thursday that positive progress has been made in talks with the United Kingdom regarding the potential procurement of Eurofighter jets, adding that the process is expected to be completed "at an appropriate time."

"Following the talks held with the United Kingdom, positive steps have been taken, and it is aimed to complete the procurement process at an appropriate time," ministry sources said after a weekly press briefing, adding: "When the Eurofighter aircraft procurement reaches the contract stage, official announcements will be made by our side."

Concerning the Eurofighter deal, which was raised during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Qatar, sources pointed out that until deliveries of Türkiye's domestically produced KAAN fighter jet begin, the Turkish Armed Forces will acquire the systems needed to fulfill its missions "primarily from allies and other relevant countries."

The sources stressed that work on the Eurofighter procurement is continuing. "Claims beyond this should not be taken seriously," they added.

'TÜRKİYE STANDS READY TO ASSUME ANY MISSION AIMED AT MAINTAINING PEACE'



Asked whether Turkish troops might take part in a proposed Gaza Task Force, the ministry said Türkiye's military stands ready to assume any mission aimed at maintaining peace, within the framework of international law.

"Given the ongoing humanitarian tragedy in Gaza for the past two years, delivering urgent humanitarian aid and rebuilding the destroyed infrastructure have become priorities," said the sources.

A Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) has been established as part of efforts to set up the Gaza Task Force, the sources said, adding that under this structure, the establishment of an International Stabilization Force (ISF) is planned, which will be assigned duties such as conducting security patrols, protecting civilian infrastructure, delivering humanitarian aid, ensuring border security, training local security forces, and monitoring the ceasefire.

"The Turkish Armed Forces, with the experience it has gained from previous peace missions, stands ready to assume any duties entrusted to it for the establishment and maintenance of peace within the framework of international law.

"Our Armed Forces continue their preparations in coordination with relevant state institutions. Türkiye, as one of the four guarantor countries of the ceasefire agreement, continues diplomatic and military consultations with other states," the sources said.

'WE ARE FOLLOWING IT CLOSELY AND WITH GREAT SENSITIVITY'



Responding to questions about the situation in Syria, sources said the Syrian government continues its efforts to rebuild institutions and restore stability and security.

"Following the signing of the memorandum of understanding on Joint Training and Advisory Cooperation on Aug. 13, 2025, training, visits, advisory, and technical support activities aimed at enhancing Syria's defense and security capacity are ongoing in line with the requests of the Syrian government," the sources said.

They added that "the integration of the SDF terrorist organization into the Syrian Army is of critical importance," emphasizing that Türkiye is monitoring the process "closely and with great sensitivity."

"In this regard, the SDF terrorist organization must comply with the integration process into the Syrian Army and refrain from any actions or statements that could harm Syria's political unity and territorial integrity," said the sources.

"The stability and security of Syria are of great importance for the peace of the region," they stressed. "Türkiye remains committed to maintaining close cooperation with the Syrian government and supporting the principle of 'One State, One Army.'"