EU, Black Sea, Central Asian countries agree to enhance cooperation on security, connectivity

The European Union, together with countries from the Black Sea and Central Asia regions, agreed Monday to strengthen cooperation on cross-regional security and connectivity during a high-level ministerial meeting in Luxembourg.

The meeting, co-chaired by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela, brought together representatives from EU member states, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

In a joint statement, the co-chairs underlined the participants' shared commitment to enhancing stability, resilience and cooperation between the regions amid growing geopolitical challenges.

- BLACK SEA SECURITY

"The Black Sea is an area of significant geostrategic importance, bridging Europe to Asia and playing a strategic role for international trade, strategic transit of grains, energy and critical raw materials and for global security," the statement said.

Participants discussed deepening cooperation to enhance maritime security, including a proposal to establish a Black Sea Maritime Security Hub, and initiatives to boost coast guard cooperation, support demining efforts and protect critical infrastructure.

According to the EU, such steps would contribute to the security of Ukraine and strengthen the region's ability to counter hybrid threats.

- CROSS-REGIONAL CONNECTIVITY AGENDA

"The initiative aims at coordinating strategic investments to boost trade and socio-economic development through resilient and efficient transport, energy and digital connections linking Central Asia to the Southern Caucasus and onwards to the European Union," the statement said.

The discussions highlighted efforts to reinforce the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, expand high-speed internet access and develop renewable energy links to improve energy diversification and support the green transition.

Officials also emphasized the importance of regional trade facilitation, including digitalizing customs procedures to ease cross-border trade and attract private investment.

The EU said the meeting laid the groundwork for a "step-by-step approach" to achieving sustainable progress in cross-regional cooperation.

Brussels announced plans to develop a coordination framework for implementing the Connectivity Agenda, to be discussed further at the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor Investors and Connectivity Forum in Tashkent on Nov. 27.

The EU reaffirmed its readiness to support participating countries and international partners in advancing these goals through joint investment planning and policy coordination.





