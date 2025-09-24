'Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians’: EU foreign policy chief

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Tuesday that "nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians," urging global partners to maximize pressure on Russia.

"Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. We urge all global partners to use their influence and maximize pressure on Russia to immediately end this unlawful war," Kallas said at a UN Security Council media stakeout, alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

She noted that Russia chose the "path of escalation" by adhering to "maximalist positions … increased attacks" and through alleged violations of the airspaces of EU member states.

"Russia undermines European and global peace and security. These actions demonstrate that Russia is the one undermining the prospects of peace," said Kallas.

She reiterated the EU's military, economic, political and diplomatic support to Ukraine for a "just and lasting peace based on international law and the UN Charter."

Sybiha said the conflict is inflicting "human suffering" and serves to "destabilize global peace."

He described Russia's offensive in Ukraine as a "blatant violation" of the UN Charter, calling on the international community to remain united, as well as support Kyiv's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"For this reason, we stand united in our solidarity, and we jointly call on the Russian Federation to stop the killing and enter meaningful negotiations with Ukraine," he added.





