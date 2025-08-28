The European Union faces its worst fire season on record

According to the EU's Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), the most affected regions are Spain and Portugal. In Spain, over 400,000 hectares have burned, which is six times the average for the past 18 years. In Portugal, 270,000 hectares have been scorched, approximately five times the average.

Combined, the two countries have lost 684,000 hectares, an area four times the size of London.

The fires have particularly impacted regions like Galicia, Asturias, Castile and León, and protected areas such as the Picos de Europa National Park. The famous Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route has also suffered damage from the flames.

A report by the World Weather Attribution group at Imperial College London found that climate change has made the conditions leading to the fires in Türkiye, Greece, and Cyprus 10 times more likely. This has caused a rise in extreme heat and a rapid drying of vegetation, making it more susceptible to fire.

In Spain alone, this year's fires have released 17.6 million tons of CO₂, a quantity that exceeds Croatia's total annual emissions for 2023.