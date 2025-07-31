Sweden calls on EU to suspend trade pact with Israel: PM

 Contact Us
Sweden urges the EU to suspend its trade agreement with Israel over Gaza war conduct, demanding Israel allow unrestricted humanitarian aid, PM Kristersson said.

Published July 31,2025
Sweden on Thursday called on the EU to suspend the trade section of its association agreement with Israel over its conduct of the war in Gaza.

"The situation in Gaza is absolutely appalling, and Israel is failing to fulfil its most basic obligations and agreements on emergency aid. Sweden therefore demands that the EU freeze the trade section of the association agreement as soon as possible," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a post to X, calling on the Israeli government to allow "unhindered humanitarian aid into Gaza."