EU plans to approve 18th package of Russia sanctions this week

The European Union will approve the 18th package of sanctions on Russia this week, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday.

"By the end of this week, we aim to approve the 18th package of sanctions on Russia," Kallas announced after the Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels.

Kallas said a "tough new oil price cap" on Russian oil remains on the table.

She also reaffirmed that they discussed the review of Israel's compliance with Article 2 of the Israel-EU Association Agreement.

"Our first goal is to change the situation on the ground (in the Gaza Strip) and help the humanitarian aid to get in and help the people. So today was the beginning of the debate and not the end," Kallas said.

HUNGARY, SLOVAKIA BLOCK SANCTIONS PACKAGE



Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Hungary and Slovakia do not support the 27-member bloc's latest package of sanctions against Russia.

"W/ Slovakia, we blocked the 18th sanctions package as Brussels is pushing the REPowerEU plan, which would ban member states from buying Russian gas & oil," Szijjarto said on X. "This would undermine Hungary's energy security & violate the Council decision granting us exemption from the Russian oil ban."