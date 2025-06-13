EU disburses additional $1.15B to Ukraine

The European Union has disbursed a new financial aid package of €1 billion ($1.15 billion) to Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday.

On X, von der Leyen said the latest disbursement brings the EU's total macro-financial assistance to Ukraine to nearly €150 billion ($172.5 billion) since the war with Russia began in February 2022.

"We are with Ukraine for the long haul," she wrote.

Von der Leyen also said that she will use the upcoming G7 meeting in Canada to urge strong coordination among the world's leading democracies in maintaining their financial and political support for Ukraine and toughening sanctions against Russia.

"In Canada, I will invite our G7 partners to keep coordinating strong support for Ukraine and hard-biting sanctions against Russia. Until the Kremlin stops this war," she said.