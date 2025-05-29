Spain, Slovenia call for arms embargo, more sanctions on Israel

Spain and Slovenia on Thursday called on the EU to impose an arms embargo on Israel, suspend its trade relationship and sanction more individuals over the conflict in Palestine, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

Sanchez met with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob in Madrid to mark the first anniversary of both countries recognizing Palestinian statehood.

"There cannot be double standards on Gaza or Ukraine," Sanchez said at a joint press conference. "And I believe Spain and Slovenia are being coherent when we defend both."

He said the two leaders also agreed to "raise our voices on the flagrant and daily violations of human rights and the more than 50,000 lives lost due to Israel's attacks on the Palestinian population."

Both leaders also reiterated calls for a viable two-state solution, a cease-fire, the return of hostages and sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Golob denounced the "catastrophe" in Gaza but expressed hope that the international community could help bring it to an end.

"In June, there will be a lot of meetings on this subject, and we hope we'll see some light, some relief for the Gazan population," he said.

On Sunday, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said at a separate gathering of leaders in Madrid that countries will push for the June 16 UN meeting to be used as a "great movement for the recognition of a Palestinian state."

Sanchez also commented on the Palestinian ambassador's tearful speech at the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

"It was a moving scene for those who believe in international law and the international order, to see him break down crying in the face of the international community's indifference to the suffering of his people," Sanchez said.





