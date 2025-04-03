EU TRADE CHIEF SLAMS TRUMPS NEW TARIFFS AS UNJUSTIFIED, ILLEGAL, DISPROPORTIONATE

The head of the European Parliament's International Trade Committee sharply criticized US President Donald Trump's announcement of a new 20% tariff on goods from the European Union late Wednesday as part of his long-promised vow to impose reciprocal tariffs on nations worldwide.

"While President Trump might call today 'Liberation Day,' from an ordinary citizen's point of view, this is 'Inflation Day,'" Bernd Lange said in a statement. "These unjustified, illegal and disproportionate measures can only lead to further tariff escalation and a downward economic spiral for the US and the world as a whole."

Lange warned that the new tariff would ultimately hurt US consumers the most by raising costs and reducing manufacturing efficiency. He also highlighted the negative impact on global markets and investor confidence, pointing to the volatility already seen in stock markets following the announcement.

He said the bloc would respond with "legal, legitimate, proportionate and decisive measures," vowing to protect the EU's democratic decision-making and economic sovereignty.

"We are not backing down," he said. "The countries that have been targeted by these measures must respond with a united front and send a clear message to the US to end this tariff madness."

Despite his harsh tone, Lange left the door open to dialogue, expressing hope that the US administration would return to the negotiating table.

"I do hope this administration is genuinely interested in engaging with the EU, but I am not confident," he said. "The EU's door will always remain open to finding a solution."