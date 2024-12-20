EU pledges continued support for Ukraine

European leaders reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine, pledged increased humanitarian aid for Syria and emphasized strengthening global partnerships at a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday.

"The European Union stands united in its support to Ukraine to win a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, not any peace, not capitulation," European Council President Antonio Costa said at a press conference.

Costa added that Ukraine alone can determine peace terms, emphasizing the need to "strengthen Ukraine for all scenarios."

Key actions included implementing the EU's 15th sanctions package targeting Russia's shadow fleet, delivering €130 billion ($134.7 billion) in financial aid to Ukraine to date, with €30 billion more planned, and intensifying pressure on those fueling the conflict.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the strategic and moral imperative of supporting Ukraine.

"We must ensure that in these darkest days of the year, we keep the lights on in Ukraine."

Von der Leyen also highlighted Ukraine's progress in its EU accession bid, saying "if Ukraine keeps up the good work, we should be ready to open the first cluster of accession negotiations early next year."

"We also need to know more regarding the plans of the next US administration at the European Union's level," she added regarding a question on US support for Ukraine under the Trump administration.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, however, pointed to challenges within the EU on its Ukraine policy.

"Within the European Union, you don't have a consensus, and if you don't have a consensus, you cannot act in the name of the European Council," Orban said, emphasizing that his diplomatic efforts on a cease-fire were conducted bilaterally.

- GLOBAL ENGAGEMENT AND SYRIA

Addressing Syria, von der Leyen noted that "for the very first time in a decade, the people of Syria can hope for a better future."

The EU has provided €160 million in humanitarian aid this year and supports an inclusive transition while safeguarding territorial integrity and human rights.

She stressed the importance of conditions for displaced Syrians, adding that "all returns must be voluntary, safe and dignified" in coordination with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

- COMPETITIVENESS AND SCHENGEN EXPANSIN

Orban emphasized the EU's economic challenges, saying "we're losing competitiveness across Europe."

Hungary prioritized simplifying regulations, ensuring affordable energy, and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises during its presidency.

The Hungarian presidency also achieved breakthroughs, including clearing Bulgaria and Romania to become full members of the Schengen zone from the start of next year, overcoming 13 years of stalemate.

Von der Leyen praised the progress, declaring that internal land border controls will be lifted as of Jan. 1, 2025.

- GLOBAL VISION AND BOLD LEADERSHIP

Orban called for a bold, political approach to leadership, urging the EU to embrace ambition to survive in a competitive world.

"Make Europe great again," he said, outlining the Hungarian presidency's slogan.

The Council also prioritized humanitarian aid to Syria, transatlantic relations and economic prosperity, underscoring the EU's evolving global role.





