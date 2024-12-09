EU CHIEF HIGHLIGHTS IMPORTANCE OF SYRIAS TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY IN CALL WITH JORDANS KING

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday underscored the critical importance of maintaining Syria's territorial integrity during a call with Jordan's King Abdullah, following the fall of the Assad regime.

On X, she gave details of her phone conversation with the king and her plans to engage with other regional leaders on the matter.

"We discussed the implications of the collapse of the Assad regime for Syria and the region. For us, Syria's territorial integrity and protection of minorities are critical," said von der Leyen.

"We'll stay in close contact given the volatile situation. I will talk to other regional leaders today and in the next days," she added.

Starting on Nov. 27, Syrian opposition forces launched a 10-day lightning offensive, capturing key cities and then, on Dec. 8, the capital Damascus. The rapid advance, supported by defecting military units, led to the collapse of the Assad regime after 13 years of civil war.

Assad and his family fled to Moscow, where Russia granted them asylum.