Europe must master its ‘own destiny,’ EU Council president says after Trump’s victory

Europe must become the master of its "own destiny," the president of the EU Council said Thursday in response to Donald Trump's nonconsecutive second term as US president.

"We have to be more master of our own destiny, not because of Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, but because of our children. This is our responsibility to make decisions so that we are not dependent," Charles Michel told reporters at the doorstep of the European Political Community (EPC) meeting in Budapest, Hungary's capital.

He emphasized that Europe must do more to strengthen its single market, boost competitiveness, and improve its "European defense capabilities."

Michel also reaffirmed Europe's continued support for Ukraine.

"We did not change our mind that you fight for our common values, for our common principles… It is important not to give up because strengthening Ukraine means strengthening ourselves," Michel said.

He added that a just peace between Ukraine and Russia "has to be based on the principles of the UN charter."

In a talk with the media, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU will work "in a good manner" with the new Trump administration.

"I think very important is that we analyze together what our shared interests are, and work with that," she added.

"It is in all our interest that the autocrats of this world get a very clear message that there is not the right of might, but that the rule of law is important," she said, commenting on the situation in Ukraine.

Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, for his part, stressed that Europe must send a "clear message to the United States and the new administration," reaffirming its support for Ukraine "for as long and as much as needed."

He also underscored the importance of strengthening Europe's defense and security.

European leaders gathered in Budapest for the fifth European Political Community (EPC) summit, where they discussed global issues, including Ukraine and the Middle East.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is hosting the meeting, which will also address irregular migration and issues related to Europe's economic security.

Officials from EU member states and other countries are also expected to discuss EU-US relations in light of Trump's election victory.

Orban and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama will hold a news conference following the meeting.

The EPC was founded in 2022.











