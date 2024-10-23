EU parliamentarians criticize Italy-Albania migration deal

The EU lawmakers on Wednesday criticized the migration agreement between Italy and Albania, arguing that it contradicts EU values and violates migrants' rights.

During the plenary session of the European Parliament, several MEPs highlighted that Italy's decision to strike a deal with a third country undermines the EU's common migration policies.

"The agreement between Italy and Albania violates access to the right to asylum and international law and breaches the principle of non-reform on these innovative solutions," Spanish MEP Estrella Galan Perez said.

Emphasizing that sending refugees, and migrants to the neighboring countries is "illegal, immoral and inhumane," Perez said, adding: "Building prisons for refugees in Europe is barbaric."

Similarly, Ana Catarina Mendes from the (Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in European Parliament) S&D party said: "The Albania solution from Italy is worrying, but it also reminds us we must not remain silent."

Asserting that such agreements weaken European security, French MEP Fabienne Keller said: "I am firmly against so-called innovative solutions, such as externalization of the returns policy in hubs which are far from our countries."

Also commenting, Italian MEP Cecilia Strada stressed that the deal with Tirana is "a threat to human rights" and harms European economies.

The ruling dealt a first blow to the five-year deal between Rome and Tirana, under which two new detention centers in Albania are expected to host 3,000 migrants per month picked up by the Italian coast guard in international waters.

Meanwhile, the migrants can be processed for possible asylum in Italy or sent back to their countries if their applications are rejected.







