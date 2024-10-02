 Contact Us
News European Union

EU's von der Leyen urges protection of civilians in Middle East

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned Iran's missile attack on Israel, warning of further escalation and its threat to regional stability. She urged all parties to protect innocent civilians and reiterated the EU's call for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

DPA EUROPEAN UNION
Published October 02,2024
Subscribe
EUS VON DER LEYEN URGES PROTECTION OF CIVILIANS IN MIDDLE EAST

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned on Wednesday of further escalation after Iran had launched a missile attack on Israel.

"Such actions threaten regional stability and escalate tensions in an already extremely volatile situation," von der Leyen said, adding "I urge all parties to protect the life of innocent civilians."

Von der Leyen condemned the Iranian attack "in the strongest terms."

She reiterated the European Union's "call for a ceasefire across the border with Lebanon, and in Gaza, and for the release of all hostages that are held since almost a year."