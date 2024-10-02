EUS VON DER LEYEN URGES PROTECTION OF CIVILIANS IN MIDDLE EAST

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned on Wednesday of further escalation after Iran had launched a missile attack on Israel.



"Such actions threaten regional stability and escalate tensions in an already extremely volatile situation," von der Leyen said, adding "I urge all parties to protect the life of innocent civilians."



Von der Leyen condemned the Iranian attack "in the strongest terms."



She reiterated the European Union's "call for a ceasefire across the border with Lebanon, and in Gaza, and for the release of all hostages that are held since almost a year."













