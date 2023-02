NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday said that Ukrainians "will no doubt prevail" in their battle against Russia despite "a dark year of despair and destruction" since Moscow's invasion.

"Freedom is not for free. We must fight for it everyday. Today it is the Ukrainian people who are bravely fighting for their freedom. And despite a dark year of despair and destruction, their determination and courage will no doubt prevail," he told reporters in Tallinn.