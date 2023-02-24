UN chief Guterres says life is hell for the people of Ukraine

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres called for peace in Ukraine, saying that life for the people there is hell.



The UN chief gave a strongly-worded address to the UN Security Council on Friday as the world marks a year since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion.



"Life is a living hell for the people of Ukraine," he said, demanding peace be achieved in accordance with the UN Charter.



"We must prevent further escalation," he said. "We must all encourage every meaningful effort to end the bloodshed and, at long last, give peace a chance."



He drew attention to the humanitarian suffering of civilians, saying more than 13 million Ukrainians have fled or been displaced.



Meanwhile 17.6 million people in Ukraine needed humanitarian assistance, Guterres said.



More than 700 attacks on health facilities have been verified, he said, and 3,000 on schools and universities have been confirmed.





