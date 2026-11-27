Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez accused the country's right-wing and far-right parties of lacking humanity over their response to Israel's genocidal war in Gaza during a televised debate ahead of a snap general election on Nov. 29.

Sanchez, secretary-general of the governing Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), clashed with opposition People's Party (PP) leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo and Santiago Abascal of the far-right Vox party as well as Ada Colau, a left-wing Spanish politician and former mayor of Barcelona associated with the Sumar political alliance, in a debate focused on immigration, the housing crisis and foreign policy.

The prime minister criticized the Madrid regional government, controlled by the PP, for awarding an honorary medal to the Israeli government while the assault on Gaza continued.

"It is shameful," Sanchez said, accusing his opponents of having "no humanity whatsoever."

He also interrupted Feijoo when the conservative leader described Israel's actions in Gaza as a "massacre," insisting that "it is genocide."

Sanchez warned voters that Spain faced a choice between "regression and progressivism," arguing that the PP and Vox wanted to replicate the politics of US President Donald Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei.

He defended his government's economic record and pledged zero tolerance for corruption amid allegations that have damaged his party.

Feijoo, whose party is leading in most opinion polls, blamed the government for rising prices, migration pressures, corruption scandals and two major high-speed rail accidents. He promised to build 1 million new homes, cut taxes and reduce the size of government administration if elected.

Abascal made immigration the centerpiece of his intervention, blaming irregular migration for problems ranging from housing shortages to pressure on public services.

He claimed that six million immigrants had entered Spain in the past five years and described the situation in Ceuta and the Canary Islands as a "migrant occupation." He also refused to condemn violence against women despite repeated appeals from Colau.

Colau, the only woman among the four candidates, called for greater redistribution of wealth, arguing that Spain's middle class was shrinking and social inequality was increasing.

The debate also exposed tensions over the 2030 World Cup, which Spain will co-host with Portugal and Morocco. Feijoo suggested that Spain should withdraw if the final were held in Morocco, while Abascal opposed cooperation with Rabat.

Most polls suggest the PP will emerge as the largest party, potentially securing a parliamentary majority with Vox and paving the way for a right-wing government.





