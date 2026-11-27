Romania's Defense Ministry has ordered an additional 66 Lynx combat vehicles from German defense group Rheinmetall under a framework contract, the company said on Friday.

The latest call-off is valued at about €738 million ($809 million). The May 2026 framework covers a total of 298 Lynx vehicles, with the first batch of 232 already ordered when the contract was awarded.

Rheinmetall said the majority of the Romanian vehicle fleet will be infantry fighting vehicles, with the rest comprising armored mortar carriers, command-post versions and medical variants. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2028 and be completed by 2030.

The order forms part of a larger package awarded to Rheinmetall in May under the European Union's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) program. That broader package, worth €5.7 billion ($6.25 billion), also covers air-defense systems, ammunition and ammunition components, and four naval vessels.

Romania has steadily increased defense spending and modernized its forces since the Russia-Ukraine war began in 2022. Bucharest allocates about 2.4% of GDP to defense this year, above the NATO alliance's longstanding 2% guideline, and is replacing aging Soviet-era equipment with Western systems.



