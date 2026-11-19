Firefighters operate in a flooded residential area in Raye-sur-Authie, northern France on November 19, 2026, following heavy rainfall and rising water levels. (AFP Photo)

Authorities in northern France activated an emergency response plan on Thursday as severe flooding affected around 25 municipalities in the Pas-de-Calais department, prompting the evacuation of two schools, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

The department has been under an orange weather alert for rain and flooding since Tuesday, with rising water levels affecting several communities and disrupting road traffic.

Authorities activated the emergency response plan to coordinate rescue and relief operations as conditions worsened, according to the broadcaster.

No casualties had been reported as of Thursday.

As a precaution against further flooding, authorities also requested the closure of primary, middle and high schools in three intermunicipal areas.

Around 30 departmental roads have been affected, while approximately 25 municipalities are experiencing significant difficulties due to rising waters and surface runoff.

French weather authorities warned that further rainfall could worsen the situation, with forecasts predicting between 30 and 50 millimeters (1.2 to 2 inches) of additional rain and locally higher amounts.

Accumulated rainfall could reach 130 millimeters (5.1 inches), and as much as 200 millimeters (7.9 inches) in some areas, authorities warned.

The flood monitoring service also warned of a significant risk of flooding, particularly along the Canche and Course rivers.

Further overflows are expected from Thursday night into Friday, according to the service.

Strong winds are also forecast along the coast, with gusts potentially reaching 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour).