Nearly 357,000 displaced in Yemen since August amid military escalation: UN agency

Displaced Yemeni woman Khawla Salman sits with her children inside their tent at a makeshift camp for internally displaced people near Mukalla, Yemen November 3, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Nearly 357,000 people have been displaced in Yemen since early August amid escalating fighting between government forces and the Houthi group, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Thursday.

The UN agency said in a statement that 356,602 people were displaced between Aug. 1 and Nov. 17.

Taiz province in southwestern Yemen received the largest number of displaced people at 145,344, followed by Lahj with 95,580 and Aden with 71,706, according to the statement.

The IOM also recorded displacement in the provinces of Abyan, Al-Dhale, Shabwa, Hodeidah, Marib, Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra.

The displacement comes amid an ongoing military operation dubbed "Dawn of Yemen," launched Oct. 5.

Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi said the operation aims to reclaim state institutions from the Houthis and retake the capital, Sanaa.

The offensive follows a military escalation that began in July, the most extensive since a truce in April 2022 brought relative calm to the country.

Yemen has been embroiled in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several other provinces in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led Arab coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the Yemeni government.