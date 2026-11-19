Israeli warplanes carried out five airstrikes on a mountainous area in eastern Lebanon on Thursday, while additional airstrikes, drone attacks and artillery shelling targeted several towns in the south, according to Lebanese state media.

Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) said five strikes hit the Al-Shaara area in the Anti-Lebanon mountain range, near the outskirts of Janta village in the eastern Baalbek district.

The explosions were heard in the city of Baalbek, the agency said. No casualties were reported.

The Israeli military said its air force had carried out an intelligence-guided strike in the Janta area of Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley.

It claimed the targeted facility had previously been used by Hezbollah to manufacture missiles and store weapons.

According to the military, the facility had been struck several times during the previous war.

The army said it had recently detected Hezbollah members returning to the site and targeted its entrances "in order to prevent its restoration."

Hezbollah did not comment on the Israeli claims.

The latest strikes came three days after the Israeli military announced it had targeted a weapons shipment near Janta along the Lebanese-Syrian border, claiming it was intended for Hezbollah.

ATTACKS IN SOUTHERN LEBANON



Separately, NNA reported that two Israeli drones exploded in southern Lebanon, with one striking a house in the town of Shoukin and the other exploding on the roof of a building in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, both in the Nabatieh district.

Israeli warplanes also struck the Ain al-Samahiyah area between the towns of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and Mayfadoun, while two additional airstrikes targeted Qantara, the agency said.

In the Marjayoun district, Israeli forces fired eight artillery shells toward the town of Khiam, according to NNA.

The agency added that Israeli artillery fire and an airstrike targeted the northern outskirts of Kfar Shouba in the Hasbaya district.

Shrapnel from the attacks landed near surrounding homes, causing material damage but no injuries, it said.

The attacks came despite a US-mediated Framework Agreement signed by Beirut and Tel Aviv on June 26, which calls for an Israeli withdrawal from occupied territory alongside the deployment of the Lebanese army.

Israel continues to occupy areas of southern Lebanon, including territory held for decades and areas seized during the 2023-2024 war, when Israeli ground forces advanced approximately 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.