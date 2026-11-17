US embassies across Europe have issued a coordinated security alert for American citizens, warning of potential terror attacks as the holiday season approaches.

"US citizens should remain vigilant of their surroundings and practice sound personal security and situational awareness," the US Embassy in London said in a statement regarding a security alert for the UK and the rest of Europe.

Saying that large gatherings and public events may present a "target of opportunity for terrorist groups and criminals," the statement warned that terror attacks may target tourist locations such as markets, transportation hubs, shopping malls, places of worship, and other public areas.

"US citizens should exercise extra vigilance at holiday festivals and events and other locations with large crowds," it added.

Saying that disruptions to travel and daily life remain possible across Europe during the holiday season, the embassy also recalled that hoax bomb threats had targeted civil aviation in many European countries, disrupting flights this month.

"Americans should monitor local news during holiday travel abroad to stay informed about local events or developments that could disrupt transportation or daily life," read the statement.

The embassy also urged all US citizens abroad to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive the latest security updates for their destinations.





