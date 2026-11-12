Finland tightens entry rules for Russian citizens, including athletes

Finland will tighten restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens, including professional athletes and other people seeking short-term work, citing a threat to the country's international relations, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The Finnish government adopted a resolution on Nov. 12 stating that the entry of Russian citizens for non-essential purposes poses a threat to Finland's international relations.

"As long as Russia's war of aggression continues, Russian athletes have no business in Finland. Their entry into the country would be a threat to Finland's international relations," Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said.

The restrictions also apply to athletes competing under neutral status and other Russian citizens seeking short-term employment that is not considered essential to Finland's national interests.

Under the new rules, Russian citizens will only be allowed to work in Finland on a Schengen visa in activities considered essential to the country's national interests, such as security of supply.

The measures will take effect on Nov. 16, when Finnish authorities will begin applying the new rules when assessing visa applications, entry and short-term stays.

The resolution supplements an earlier government decision issued on July 6, 2023.



