Armed robbers attack cash-in-transit convoy in central Lyon, injure guard

Five armed robbers attacked a cash-in-transit convoy in central Lyon on Thursday, injuring a security guard before fleeing empty-handed, French media reported.

The suspects, armed with rifles and handguns, targeted the convoy on Cours Andre-Lassagne in the city's 1st district around midday, daily Le Figaro reported, citing sources close to the investigation.

The injured guard was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The convoy was accompanied by an armed escort.

Several shots were reportedly fired during the attack.

The suspects fled in a white car, driving against the flow of traffic, according to reports.

Police launched a major security operation at the scene as investigators began examining the circumstances of the attack.

An investigation was opened to identify and locate the suspects.

The incident follows a series of jewelry store robberies in Lyon in recent weeks, including attacks in the city's historic center in September.





