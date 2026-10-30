US approves $2.1B Patriot missile sale to Ukraine

The US State Department on Friday approved a possible sale of 500 Patriot PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement missiles and related equipment to Ukraine at an estimated cost of $2.1 billion.

The department said the cost is "funded entirely by partners and allies."

"Ukraine will pay for this purchase with donations from Canada, Germany, and Norway via the JUMPSTART program and national funds, financed by the European Union's Ukraine Support Loan," it said in a statement. "No U.S. funds are involved in this sale."

The package also includes classified and unclassified spare parts, along with logistics and program support.

Lockheed Martin will be the principal contractor.





