Students rally against police repression in Paris despite protest ban

Students and activists gathered Thursday in Paris to protest police and judicial measures against social movements, despite a court-ordered ban on a planned march toward the La Sante prison.

The gathering, organized by the Ile-de-France Regional Student Coordination, took place at Paris Cite University's Grands Moulins campus in the 13th arrondissement, under heavy police surveillance.

Organizers set up an "anti-repression village" featuring information stands, workshops and speeches between noon and 3 pm local time (1100GMT and 1400GMT).

Participants demanded that charges against demonstrators be dropped, that those imprisoned in connection with protests be released, and that the right to peaceful assembly be protected.

The Paris police prefecture had prohibited a march scheduled to leave the campus at 3 pm for the La Sante prison, citing risks to public order following violence during previous demonstrations.

The Paris Administrative Court upheld the restriction, according to the Revolution Permanente outlet.

Dozens of officers, including riot police equipped with helmets and shields, were deployed around the campus, alongside police vehicles and motorcycles.

The gathering followed nationwide protests on Oct. 24 that drew 410,000 participants, according to the Interior Ministry. The CGT trade union estimated attendance at 800,000.