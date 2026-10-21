Syrian president discusses developments in Syria, region with US envoy

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa held talks on Wednesday in Damascus with US envoy Tom Barrack to discuss developments in Syria and the region.

Sharaa met with Barrack at the People's Palace, in the presence of Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, according to a statement by the Syrian presidency.

The talks covered "cooperation and coordination on a number of issues of mutual interest, serving the interests of both countries and contributing to enhancing security and stability," the statement said.

The presidency did not specify which issues were discussed during the meeting or provide further details about the talks.

On Aug. 24, the US removed Syria's designation as a "state sponsor of terrorism."

Washington also revoked its designation of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham as a specially designated global terrorist entity and removed the group from the Office of Foreign Assets Control's sanctions list.

Earlier, the US removed its sanctions on Syria under an executive order issued in June 2025, following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024.





