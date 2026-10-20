Albanian protests enter seventh day as Rama renews dialogue offer

Police officers in riot gear walk next to burning trash cans during an anti-government protest by students in Tirana, Albania, October 19, 2026. (REUTERS)

Anti-government protests continued in Albania for a seventh consecutive day on Monday as Prime Minister Edi Rama renewed his offer of unconditional dialogue with demonstrators amid clashes between protesters and police in the capital Tirana, local media reported.

Protesters gathered outside the Education Ministry, reiterating calls for Rama and his government to resign.

Clashes with riot police later erupted near the Court of Appeal, where demonstrators threw stones and pyrotechnics, shattering windows.

Authorities said five people had been arrested and another 15 were being sought.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters near Rinia Park.

Later, demonstrators threw stones, pyrotechnics and Molotov cocktails at police near the Interior Ministry.

Student protests also continued in Lezhe, Vlore, Elbasan and Shkoder, where some students boycotted classes and marched through the streets.

Rama renewed his offer of dialogue, saying the government was ready to meet with protesters "anytime, anywhere, without conditions."

He called on protest organizers to distance themselves from violence, including stone-throwing and arson, and urged them not to involve minors in clashes.

Rama said peaceful protest was a right while violence was a crime and called for the protection of people's lives and dignity.

The offer followed an appeal by civil society and media organizations calling for an end to violence, restraint from political leaders and respect for the right to peaceful protest.

The groups also urged authorities to facilitate demonstrations and ensure that any police use of force was lawful, necessary and proportionate.

The latest protests began on Oct. 13, initially driven by student concerns over education costs, university conditions and economic prospects.

Demonstrators have also raised broader grievances over corruption and the cost of living.

Rama has rejected calls for his resignation and said he would not negotiate with those involved in violence.