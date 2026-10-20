US President Donald Trump claims Europe faces collapse unless it addresses immigration

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that Europe will collapse unless it addresses immigration, pointing to the recent protests in France.

"It's about immigration," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office when asked by reporters if education could stop the unrest.

"They have to straighten out their act; otherwise, there won't be a Europe left," he added.

"If you look at what's going on in France, I've been doing this stuff for a long time ... I have never seen anything like that. That wasn't a little bit of a riot. That wasn't a little bit of a protest. That was a full-on revolution, and it continues," he said.

"When you look at France, and it happened in Italy too, smaller scale, but it's right there. It's simmering," Trump said. "You're going to have to remove those people that are insurrectionists. You're gonna have to get them out of the country."

"If you don't get them out, you're not going to have a France," he added.

Asked whether he would endorse Marine Le Pen in next year's French presidential election, Trump said: "I don't know her. I haven't met her, but I thought she was badly treated."

"It would look like a weaponization to me when they did what they did," he added.





