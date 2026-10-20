Turkish foreign minister speaks with Libyan officials after approval of maritime deal

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday held separate phone calls with Abdulhamid Dibeybe, the prime minister of Libya's Government of National Unity, and Saddam Haftar, deputy commander-in-chief of the Libyan National Army, on the approval of a landmark maritime deal between the two countries.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Fidan thanked Dibeybe and Haftar for the adoption by Libya's House of Representatives of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Delimitation of Maritime Jurisdiction Areas between Türkiye and Libya.

Libya's House of Representatives approved the maritime jurisdiction agreement with Türkiye on Tuesday, reversing its previous rejection of the deal.

Türkiye and Libya signed the delimitation agreement in November 2019, establishing the boundaries of their respective maritime jurisdiction areas in the Mediterranean Sea.