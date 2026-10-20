TÜRKIYE WELCOMES LIBYAN PARLIAMENTS DECISION ON MARITIME AGREEMENT

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry welcomed a decision Tuesday by Libya's House of Representatives regarding the memorandum of understanding on the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas between Türkiye and Libya.

"We welcome the decision adopted today (Oct. 20) by Libya's House of Representatives regarding the Memorandum of Understanding on the Delimitation of Maritime Jurisdiction Areas between Türkiye and Libya, which has been in force since 2019," it said in a statement.

The ministry said the memorandum, based on the principles of international law and equity, safeguards both countries' mutual rights and interests and further strengthens cooperation.

Türkiye will continue working with all partners to promote trust, stability and peace in the Mediterranean basin, in line with its commitment to respecting international law, the statement added.