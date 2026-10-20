Iran’s president says US must lift sanctions, end threats before negotiations

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tuesday that the US must end pressure and threats and lift sanctions before any negotiations.

"All regional problems, from escalating tensions to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, stem from US warmongering," Pezeshkian said during a meeting in Tehran with Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, according to remarks carried by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

"The Americans must explain why they started the war and embroiled themselves and the world in it," he said.

On the prospect of talks, Pezeshkian said: "Before any negotiations, they must first end the pressure and threats and lift sanctions."

Munir arrived in Tehran on Tuesday, accompanied by a delegation of officials.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei earlier said the visit was primarily focused on strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad.

Responding to speculations that Munir's visit could involve delivering a political message or military threat, Baqaei said some exchanges between Iran and Pakistan involved negotiations, but most focused on bilateral ties.

He emphasized the importance of relations between the neighboring countries and efforts to expand cooperation.

The visit comes amid continued tensions between Iran and the US, with diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving their differences remaining stalled.

Pakistan has played a mediating role in efforts to reduce tensions between Washington and Tehran amid the war that the US and Israel launched on Feb. 28.







