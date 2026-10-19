EU defends right to peaceful protest, condemns violence amid unrest in France

A local resident crosses the street with his broom on Rue Yves Toudic after a weekend of protests against the "high cost of living", in central Paris on October 19, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The European Commission on Monday defended the right to peaceful protest while condemning violence, arson, looting and attacks on people and public buildings amid ongoing unrest in France.

"The right to peaceful protest is a fundamental right in all democratic countries and must be protected," spokesperson Markus Lammert said at a midday briefing in Brussels.

Lammert described acts of violence, arson, looting and attacks on people or public buildings as "unacceptable."

He said the EU supported French authorities' efforts to protect people, property and public institutions while fully respecting fundamental rights.

Lammert emphasized that national authorities were responsible for law enforcement, noting that investigations into the incidents were ongoing at the national level.

Separately, European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said online platforms had a responsibility to address potential misuse of their services and algorithms during the unrest, particularly regarding the amplification of violence and incitement to violence.

Referring to the EU's Digital Services Act, Regnier said platforms must assess and mitigate attempts to spread or amplify violence online, regardless of their origin.

He added that the commission remained in close contact with French authorities and the country's Digital Services Coordinator.

Regnier said another meeting with French officials was scheduled for later Monday.

The remarks followed nationwide demonstrations Saturday that were marred by violence and looting in several French cities.

According to official figures cited in the report, nearly 1,000 law enforcement officers were injured, around 1,500 businesses were targeted, and approximately 2,400 arrests were made.

The unrest resulted in estimated losses of several hundred million euros, according to the figures.